Presidents Kenyatta, Magufuli direct ministers to resolve vexing differences

Shares

, KAMPALA, Uganda, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and President John Pombe Magufuli on Friday directed their ministers to meet quickly to resolve small vexing differences between Kenya and Tanzania.

The Presidents met at the Lake Victoria resort of Munyonyo, on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital Kampala, on the margins of a summit of the East African Community.

Kenya and Tanzania have been at odds over various trade and bilateral issues, but President Magufuli emerged from the meeting to affirm that as leaders, he and President Kenyatta have no issues.

“We have small issues relating to businesses and traders between Kenya and Tanzania. We want Kenya and Tanzania ministers to meet urgently and resolve these issues,” President Magufuli said.

“These are small matters that should be resolved quickly. As leaders, we don’t have a problem. We are okay,” President Magufuli said.

President Kenyatta agreed: “These small matters require urgent attention.”

Kenya’s East Africa Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma will deal with the issues, agreeing a meeting date with their Tanzanian counterparts.

Presidents Kenyatta and Magufuli agreed that it was in the interest of both countries that Kenya and Tanzania prosper, because growth in one country guaranteed growth in the neighbour.

They also expressed their commitment to regional cooperation, and especially to smoother people-to-people relations, seen as critical to promoting booming bilateral trade.

Later in Kampala, both leaders will attend the 19th EAC Heads of State Summit.