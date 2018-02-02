President Kenyatta targets food secure Turkana in second term

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is targeting a food and nutrition secure Turkana County during his second and last term in office.

“It is my goal that by the end of my second term we shall not see television images of Turkana as desolate and hit by lack of food,” President Kenyatta told a delegation of Turkana leaders at State House, Nairobi.

“We must also focus on ensuring that Turkana has adequate supply of water,” the President added.

To accomplish that agenda would require all Turkana leaders working together to deliver development and improved lives for their people.

Food security and nutrition, affordable housing, enhanced manufacturing and affordable healthcare for all are the President’s Big Four deliverables.

President Kenyatta signalled on Friday that he wanted to showcase transforming Turkana County as a key element of his second term.