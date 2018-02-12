President Kenyatta sends names of 3 PS nominees to Parliament for approval

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated three more Principal Secretaries to his government.

In letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, the President nominated Joseph Wairagu Irungu to be the Principal Secretary in the Ministry Water and Sanitation, Charles Hinga Mwaura has been nominated to serve as the PS in charge of Housing and Urban Development.

The letters signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua further name Kevit Desai as PS in charge of Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) in the Ministry of Education.

Desai is the Chairman of the Permanent Working Group on TVET in Kenya.

Kinyua further re-confirms the nomination of former State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa as the Ambassador to the Netherlands.

“The President has directed me to request you to submit the names of these nominees to the National Assembly for approval,” the two letters read in part.

In his appointments last month, President Kenyatta named 31 Principal Secretaries, leaving out 15 others who served in his first term.

The names will on Tuesday be forwarded to respective Parliamentary Departmental Committees for vetting and approval.