Police lob teargas to disperse unruly NASA supporters at Milimani Courts

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Police have lobbed teargas to disperse unruly NASA supporters who had gone to the Milimani Law Courts Tuesday morning for the case against self proclaimed general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement Miguna Miguna.

The crowd engaged in running battles with the police even as the court was told that Miguna was arraigned before a Kajiado Court and charged.

They had wanted wanted Minority leader, John Mbadi, and other NASA leasers to go to Kajiado and stop addressing the press in Nairobi on Miguna’s release.

A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News outlines three charges–binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken.

He was not produced at the Milimani Law courts as earlier directed by Justice Luka Kimaru–who ordered the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to present him personally.

Miguna’s lawyers have now applied to have the case transfered to Milimani–with the judge due to rule Tuesday afternoon on the matter.

Miguna has been in police custody since Friday morning when he was arrested dramatically from his Runda house, which was extensively damaged.