Police go for Miguna after ‘come-baby-come’ taunt

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2- The self-proclaimed ‘General’ of the outlawed National Resistance Movement, Miguna Miguna, has been arrested, a day after publicly daring law enforcement agencies to go for him.

Miguna was picked up from his Runda home by a contingent of heavily armed police officers drawn from specialized units of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The officers were forced to use explosives to force his door open after he declined to let them in at 5.30am.

On Thursday, Miguna condemned the police for arresting Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang over Raila Odinga’s swearing-in.

“The illegal arrest of Kajwang must be condemned. It must be opposed and if they arrest any of us, the same. Kajwang did not play any role in the swearing-in. I’m the one who signed the oath and conducted it,” he said.

“If they want to look for the person who is responsible it is me and Odinga. Let them come for us!” he bellowed.

Sources say Miguna will be charged with a similar offence read out to Kajwang, of consenting the administration of an oath on the NASA leader which bound him to commit the capital offence of treason.

Being a Friday, Miguna is likely to spend the weekend as a guest of the State, a day when NASA leader Raila Odinga and his co-principals will “give the way forward” for their supporters after he was sworn-in as People’s President.

During Tuesday’s event, Miguna was the signatory of the certificate handed over to Odinga, to certify him “as the People’s President.”

Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper leader, did not however attend the event though he was meant to take oath as People’s Deputy President.

Odinga has suffered a major blow after the United States condemned his move while insisting that the rule of law must be respected.

“The United States is gravely concerned by Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self-‘inauguration’ on January 30,” US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms,” said Nauert, who also criticized “the government’s action to shut down, intimidate, and restrict the media.”

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, has refused to accept Kenyatta’s re-election, which came after a deeply-divisive 2017 polls season in which rights activists say at least 92 people were killed.

The first election was held on August 8, was won by Kenyatta and then annulled in a historic decision by the Supreme Court, which ordered a re-run on October 26.

Claiming the poll would not be fair, Odinga boycotted the second vote and Kenyatta won with 98 percent.

– NRM gazetted an organized criminal group –

Hours after Odinga less than 10 minutes ceremony, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi gazetted the National Resistance Movement, a faction of NASA an organized criminal group.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 2010, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be an organized a criminal group for the purposes of the Act,” reads the gazette notice.

NRM is now listed among other criminal groups like Mungiki, Chinkororo, and Gaza among others and police have been directed to treat their leaders as leaders as such.