Pharmacists selling sedatives to Garissa youths arrested

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Several people were on Tuesday arrested in Garissa during a sting operation in various pharmacies and miraa dens against sale and consumption of illegal drugs.

The operation by inspectors from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board raided the notorious dens where they netted medicines used for sedation being sold to youths.

Although the drugs are supposed to be sold on prescription, a majority of pharmacists were found breaking the requirement.

As a result, six consumers and a shopkeeper well known in the town for selling the drugs were arrested.

The officers who led by Northern Kenya regional head Omar Ali said the operation will continue until those involved in the illegal business face the law.

“These are only prescription drugs but when we have people hawking them like ground nuts then as a society we have a reason to be worried about,” Ali said.

“We are putting on notice anybody involved in this illegal business.”

Such drugs, he said should only be sold in specific pharmacies and not in miraa dens, where the youths continue to abuse them.