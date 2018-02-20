Payment of contractors delaying decongestion of Nairobi CBD

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Lack of payment to contractors is causing a delay in the relocation of the bus termini from Central Business District.

The Nairobi County Transport and Infrastructure Committee on Monday established that a number of city bus termini had already been renovated to accommodate more vehicles but the contractors were reluctant to hand over the termini to City Hall due to pending payments.

This was revealed through a report after the committee visited and inspected the termini.

“The Transport Committee recommends that the County Government should expedite payments to contractors and take over the various bus termini in order to proceed with the programme of urban decongestion,” read the report.

The termini are in Hakati Bus Station, Desai road, Railways Bus Station, Machakos Country bus and Pangani Bus Termini.

Vice Chairperson of the County Transport Committee, Mark Mugambi observed that rehabilitation of the termini had already been completed in most of the termini with cabro and drainage systems having been put in place.

The committee also brought to the fore the increased illegal parking, which they said contributed to congestion in the city.

According to the report, a site visit to the Northern bypass last year revealed that a certain logistics company was operating an illegal parking space. This was despite the Kenya Urban Roads Authority issuing a notice ordering the company to vacate the parking.

“The acting chief officer responsible for roads, Transport and Public Works should enforce vacation of the parking illegally operated by Metro Transit Company along the Northern Bypass,” it further recommended.

In his manifesto, Governor Mike Sonko pledged to renovate the already allocated bus termini and build new ones in a bid to curb the traffic menace.