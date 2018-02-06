Passports of 14 NASA officials suspended

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The government has suspended passports for at least 14 National Super Alliance officials, in what is seen as part of action taken against Opposition leaders following the Uhuru Park swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Some of those affected include Moses Wetangula, Johnson Muthama and economist David Ndii – who advises Odinga among others.

All those affected have already received letters from the Immigration Department directing them to surrender the travel documents within 21 days.

It still remains unclear if Odinga’s travel document is among those suspended.