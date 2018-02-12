Parliamentarians resume sittings Tuesday after 3-month recess

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Members of Parliament are expected to resume their sittings on Tuesday after a three month recess.

The legislators who are coming back to Parliament with a tight schedule are expected to look into among other things, the approval of a list of 9 nominees to the President’s cabinet for his second term.

The Committee on Appointments chaired by the Speaker Justin Muturi is on Tuesday expected to submit its report on the suitability of the cabinet nominees to assume office which will form the basis of debate in the House.

The Committee on Appointments met in Naivasha over the weekend after it concluded public approval sittings with the nominees to the Cabinet.

Once the nominees have been approved by the House, President Uhuru Kenyatta will then appoint those who meet the threshold to serve as Cabinet Secretaries.

Six Cabinet Secretaries who retained their dockets following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-organisation of the government will not be vetted afresh.

National Super Alliance (NASA) boycotted the vetting exercise and has maintained that it will not take part in endorsing any appointments by the Jubilee administration.

Those vetted were John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Peter Munya (East African Community and the Northern Corridor Development), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Services), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands and Housing) Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation) and Rashid Achesa (Sports and Heritage) respectively.

Speaker Muturi is also expected to transmit the names of those nominated to serve as Principal Secretaries and Ambassadors to various departmental committees for their vetting.

The Parliamentary Committee Defence and Foreign Relations will handle the vetting of former State House Comptroller and 7 out-going CSs nominated to various ambassadorial posts and report back to the House for consideration before formal posting to foreign missions.

The Committees are required to invite and receive memoranda from the public that will also inform the vetting on integrity, academic and professional backgrounds.

The respective Committees will then present their respective reports to the National Assembly for approval or rejection of the nominees. Thereafter, the PSs will be sworn-in.