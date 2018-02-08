Parliament starts vetting President Kenyatta’s CS nominees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The vetting of nine new Cabinet Secretary nominees kicked off Thursday morning, with Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia being first in the hot seat.

“The transformation work I have done at the Public Service Commission (PSC) leaves me with no doubt that I am the right person for this job,” Kobia told the vetting panel chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Former Turkana Senator John Munyes who was nominated to head the Petroleum and Mining docket was scheduled second to be vetted at 10.30am according to a schedule provided by the panel on Wednesday, followed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade CS nominee Monica Juma will close the morning session.

The Committee of Appointments will kick off its afternoon session with former Royal Media Service Chief Operating Officer Farida Karoney who seeks to convince the MPs on her suitability to lead the Lands docket.

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya who was nominated for the East African Community and the Northern Corridor docket will close the day’s scrutiny exercise by the committee members at 3.30pm.

Even as the vetting process got underway, questions about the credibility of the exercise have been raised following the decision by NASA leaders to stay away.

A section of Members of the public have questioned whether the exercise is a mere formality given that the Jubilee MPs are unlikely to shoot down the nominations by President Kenyatta.

However, Committee on Appointments Chairman, Muturi sought to assure members of the public that Jubilee members will act impartially and ask the hard questions.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale has also dismissed the assertion that the Committee is incompetent without the input of their NASA counterparts while at the same time urging members of the public to show up for the day-long exercise.

Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi told Capital FM News that staying away from sittings does not mean they have handed the nominees a blank cheque.