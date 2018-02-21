Parliament starts approval hearings for PSs, envoys

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Various Parliamentary Committees of the National Assembly will on Wednesday and Thursday expected to conduct approval hearings on seven Principal Secretary nominees and eight ambassador nominees.

Hearings for seven former CSs who were nominated as ambassadors including Dan Kazungu (Tanzania), Phylis Kandie (Belgium and the European Union), Judi Wakhungu (France), and Cleopa Mailu (Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva) will be conducted by the Defence and Foreign Affairs team on Wednesday.

Willy Bett (India), Jacob Kaimenyi (Kenya’s representative to UNESCO), Hassan Wario (Austria), and outgoing State House Comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa (Netherlands) have a date with the House team on Thursday.

PS nominees including Nelson Marwa for Devolution, Safina Kwekwe for Gender, Gordon Kihalangwa in charge of the Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons, and Macharia Kamau in charge of Foreign Affairs docket are lined up to appear before the Finance Committee, the Administration and Labour committees.

Planning PS nominee Julius Muia, Agriculture PS nominee Hamadi Boga, Health PS nominee Peter Tum and Water and Sanitation PS nominee Joseph Irungu will appear before the Committees on Agriculture, Health, and Environment respectively.

The teams are expected to conclude the process and table their reports in the House on or before Tuesday next week.