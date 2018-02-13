Opposition Senators call for independence as sittings resume

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Senators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) have challenged their Jubilee counterparts to join hands in safeguarding the independence of the Senate.

Calls for unity dominated Tuesday afternoon’s session when the lawmakers resumed sittings with Minority Leader Moses Wetangula calling for a united House that conducts itself in a bipartisan manner when dealing with national issues.

“This Senate must stand out and be counted in terms of civil liberties and freedoms of people in the country,” he said.

Wetangula, who was reacting to the recent crackdown on Opposition legislators who participated in the swearing-in of the NASA leader Raila Odinga, called on Parliament to stand up and be counted.

On the issue of the self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguma Miguma who was recently deported to Canada, Wetangula castigated the government for its action saying it was unwarranted.

The Bungoma Senator went on to give the example of Germany whose constitutions bars deportation of its citizens. He noted that besides Miguna, the Kenya government had deported the Akasha brothers to the US, which he said was a sign of bad faith on the government.

Deputy Minority Leader James Orengo said it was imperative for members to be a House of reason for the sake of the nation.

“There is a moment in the nation that we should be able to sit together whether the Executive is going in a different direction or the Judiciary but we should be able to sit together in a bi-partisan way,” said Orengo.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar however downplayed allegations raised by NASA members that Jubilee Members were in bed with the Executive.

“The panic by our colleagues in NASA that Jubilee Members of Parliament seem to be over-connected by the Executive is fictitious,” said Kamar.