Opposition legislators protest withdrawal of security by state

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Minority Whip Junet Mohammed has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi protesting the withdrawal of security detail of opposition legislators.

In the tough worded letter, Junet described the move as ‘discriminatory’ because laid down procedures were not followed and accused the police of a plot to intimidate the opposition.

He now wants the Speaker as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission to clarify if the body charged with the management of welfare of Members of Parliament had been informed of the withdrawal.

Mohammed accused the Executive of using State organs to perpetuate a culture of impunity.

“This letter is therefore to urge you to rise to the occasion and reject this abuse of the rule of law. I urge you to forcefully raise these concerns with the Executive. Failure to do so, may I remind you of an African saying that sums up our current situation: When your neighbour’s house is on fire, no need to begin building a dam.”

Several opposition MPs including Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South), Senate Deputy Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mvita) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East) among others have stated their respective officers were ordered to report to the Police Headquarters where they disarmed.

The move comes after the government recalled and redeployed the security detail of NASA Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi following Tuesday’s inauguration of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as the Peoples’ President.

Odinga was forced to hire private security after his government assigned bodyguards were withdrawn and re-assigned in September last year.