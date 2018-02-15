Officers of the court march in defence of its honour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Government officials and politicians have been challenged to respect rulings coming from the courts since it is the only way for the country to remain civilised.

During their protest which was part of their yellow ribbon campaign, members of the legal profession have specifically castigated the government for what they termed as a blatant disregard of the rule of law.

They were led by Law Society of Kenya, Nairobi branch chairman Charles Kanjamain the peaceful march from Milimani Law Courts to the Supreme Court where they cautioned government officials against courting chaos by failing to obey court orders.

“Any democracy requires a total adherence and fidelity to court orders. The court has no police force to enforce the court orders,” he said.

The lawyers were angered by recent actions by police chiefs Joseph Boinnet and George Kinoti who ignored orders to produce self-styled National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna in court, instead of deporting him to Canada in collaboration with the Immigration Department.

“We are hoping the march will pass a message that we have had enough of disrespect for court orders. We want the message to go out to the government, political parties whether it is the Jubilee or the NASA coalition,” Kanjama asserted.

Other lawyers present included Senator James Orengo, MP Otiende Amollo, and Nelson Havi.

The High Court has since nullified the deportation order signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and ordered that Miguna’s Kenyan passport be presented in court within a week.

Justice Luka Kimaru faulted the State for deporting Miguna, declaring a deportation order issued by the Interior Cabinet Secretary null and void.

Justice Kimaru also found National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief George Kinoti to have treated the court with contempt for failing to produce Miguna in court on Tuesday last week, as directed.

He said the circumstances under which the police surrendered Miguna to immigration officials for deportation were a clear demonstration of collusion to defeat the ends of justice.

The judge ordered Boinnet and Kinoti to make a written undertaking within seven days pledging to comply and give effect to court orders so as to purge their contempt.

The immigration department was also directed to surrender Miguna’s Kenyan passport to the court within seven days.