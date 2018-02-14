Odunga heads to Machakos as CJ Maraga effects nationwide transfers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday transferred 19 High Court judges in a nationwide reshuffle.

Justice George Odunga of the Judicial Review Division has been moved to Machakos High Court swapping stations with Lady Justice Pauline Nyamweya who takes charge of the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi, as Presiding Judge.

Justice John Mativo of the Constitutional Division has been moved to the Judicial Review Division.

Justice Odunga had in the period leading to last year’s presidential election come under fierce criticism from among other leaders National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale who accused him of being biased towards the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA).

Duale had threatened to introduce a notice in the National Assembly to discuss Justice Odunga’s conduct.

Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, had equally faulted Justice Odunga for failing to recuse himself from matters filed on behalf of NASA by Senior Counsel James Orengo with whom Tuju said the judge has close family ties.

Among controversial rulings Odunga made in the period leading to the presidential election last year was one to the effect that Returning Officers for the purpose of the said election were irregularly listed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

IEBC secured a stay order against Justice Odunga’s ruling.

Justice Richard Mwongo has been transferred from his Milimani Law Courts station to Naivasha High Court where he will remain a Presiding Judge.

Justices Christine Meoli, Joel Ngugi, George Kimondo, Joseph Karanja, Roselyn Aburili, and Hellen Omondi have been moved to Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisi, Homa Bay, Bungoma and Eldoret High Courts as Presiding Judges.

Lady Justices Maureen Odero, Cecilia Githua, and Jacqueline Kamau have been moved to the Civil Division in Nairobi.

Lady Lydia Achode, Rose Ougo, and Wilfrida Okwany have been transferred to Eldoret High Court, Kisii High Court, and the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Nairobi respectively.

Justices Boaz Olao, Samuel Mukunya and Lady Justice Abida Ali will serve at the Bungoma High Court, Kerugoya High Court, and the Family Division in Nairobi respectively.