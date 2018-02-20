ODPP to review petty offenders’ cases in bid to decongest prisons

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has embarked on a process of fast tracking review of cases for petty offenders to ease overcrowding in penal and correctional facilities.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alloys Kemo stated that the review will also save government funds for maintaining the inmates.

Speaking at the Nyeri Maximum Prison, Kemo said currently there at least 54,000 inmates in remand institutions leading to government incurring a huge bill noting that each inmates uses Sh240 per day.

“We are visiting the country’s pre-trial remand institutions to find out what problems the remandees are facing in the judicial process. We want to see the petty offenders released and the move will save government spending,” Memo stated.

He said the exercise dubbed ‘Justice for all’ is also aimed at decongesting prison facilities and expedite hearing of the cases.

He added that later the DPP will file a report with recommendations on scaling down the number of remandees once they are through with the process.