ODM names Sifuna new Secretary General, Wanga Chief Whip

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Nairobi lawyer Edwin Sifuna has been appointed the Orange Democratic Movement’s Secretary General to replace Ababu Namwamba who resigned from the party in July 2016.

The party’s National Governing Council attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga announced this among a raft of other changes at Orange House on Friday.

Nominated Senator Agnes Zani who has been acting Secretary General resumes her former post of Deputy Secretary General.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya have been retained as Deputy leaders while National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South) remains the Party National Chairman.

Kisii County Woman Representative Janet Ongera and former Voi MP Thomas Mwadeghu filled two out of three vice-chairmanships vacated by Eldas MP Adan Keynan and former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma to join Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok – who is Council of Governors Chairman.

Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga is the new ODM Party Whip in the National Assembly and also makes an entry into the National Executive Committee as the Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs.

She takes over from Mwadeghu who lost his bid to become the Taveta Governor in the August 2017 General Election.

Siaya Senator James Orengo replaces Ongera as the Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs and Whip in the Senate.

Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris is the new Secretary for International Affairs taking over from former Taveta County Woman Representative Joyce Lay who joined Jubilee Party and unsuccessfully vied for the Taveta Senate seat.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya has been appointed Organizing Secretary taking over from former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo who has since defected to Jubilee.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Oduor Ong’wen were retained as the Secretary for Political Affairs, Director of Campaigns and Executive Director respectively.