Number of youth incarcerated for sexual offences concerns CJ Maraga

, KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Feb 12 – Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed concern over the growing number of youths being serving sentences after facing rapes and defilements charges.

Maraga on Monday challenged opinion leaders and politicians in the society to sensitise the youth against such act and instead engage them in activities that will allow them to focus their energies on nation building.

“If you visit our prisons, you will realise that most of the people who are on life sentence, are youths between the ages of 20 to 22 years and it is because of defiling children or raping women.”

“I want to appeal to the Governor (Oparanya) that when you are out there on your politic rallies, please advise our youths, because if a person is sentenced for 20 years, he will be totally disorganised in his life and will become a serious liability to the society,” he said.

Speaking during first day of his Western Region tour where he laid a foundation stone for an ultra-modern Kakamega High Court building, Maraga urged Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who was in attendance to help in monitoring the construction of the Sh388 million building.

“We will come around to check, but Your Excellency, The Governor sometimes pay a visit here, these are public funds which are being utilised here and this building is being put up for your people. You are at liberty to also look around and see construction is going on well and if there is any issue raise it with us and we will take it up with the contractor,” the CJ said.

The Head of the Judiciary noted that the new court house will host 9 judges and better working offices to ensure efficient hearing of cases.