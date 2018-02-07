NRM ‘General’ Miguna Miguna exiled to Canada

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The self-styled General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna has been exiled to Canada, security sources and his lawyers confirmed.

Miguna was forced into a KLM flight on Tuesday night -hours after refusing to take plea in a Kajiado court for charges related to the mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

“We are reliably informed that Miguna Miguna has been forced into a KLM flight for “deportation” to Canada. Now, how do you deport a Kenyan,” one of his lawyers Nelson Havi said.

This was confirmed by numerous sources within the security forces – including at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“It is true Miguna has been deported,” one police officer said, “he was driven in by heavily armed police officers who forced him into a flight to Canada. All deportation procedures have been followed.”

Photos of Miguna, in his signature kufi cap, dressed in a white shirt and black coat, in a KLM flight were widely shared on social media, showing the outspoken politician seated alone, three seats on his right side empty, scrolling on his mobile phone.

Known for his fiery tweets, often replying to everyone who criticises him or makes comments contradicting his position on any matter, Miguna has not tweeted since January 31, a day after the controversial political event at Uhuru Park which police said he convened illegally.

Miguna is a Kenyan, born in Kisumu district and practices law both in Kenya and Canada – where he was granted political asylum, enabling him to pursue higher education and even obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy degree from the University of Toronto and later pursued law at the Osgoode Hall Law School. He often reminds his audience that he is a barrister and solicitor in Canada.

He was detained by the Moi regime due to political activism while serving as a student leader at the University of Nairobi, and fled to Tanzania on foot upon release, before heading to Swaziland for a brief stay before Canada took him in.

In the wake of raging social media debate on Miguna’s nationality and if he holds dual citizenship, Interior Ministry Spokesman Mwenda Njoka tweeted that “Miguna denounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, acquired Canadian citizenship & never bothered to reclaim Kenyan citizenship in the legally prescribed manner neither did he disclose that he had another country’s citizenship despite being a lawyer who should have known better”.

Capital FM News has seen Miguna’s Canadian passport renewed on June 16, 2017. It is also not in doubt that he holds a Kenyan national identity card because he was cleared to vie for a gubernatorial seat for Nairobi County in the August 2017 elections.

His deportation ends dramatic scenes witnessed at police stations and two courts – Nairobi and Kajiado – since Friday morning when he was arrested in a dawn raid that left his house extensively damaged, after police used explosives to force doors open.

When he was presented at the Kajiado Law courts Tuesday, he refused to plead to charges of binding Odinga to commit treason, organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the mock oath ceremony took place and being a member of NRM -which was declared an organised criminal group by the government last week.

He was unapologetic about his role at the oath ceremony, even taunting police while admitting he signed Odinga’s oath, “So if you want to take me to court for doing my job, come, baby, come!”

NASA leaders have said NRM is their political wing launched to spearhead the resistance of products from specific companies they view sympathetic to the Jubilee Government which won a second term in office in October last year, when Odinga boycotted elections ordered by the Supreme Court which annulled an earlier win by President Kenyatta.

Police had disobeyed court orders to produce Miguna at the Milimani Law Courts or free him, and instead took him to Kajiado where he refused to be charged insisting he must be taken before Justice Luka Kimaru in Nairobi.

Justice Kimaru later cited Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti for contempt, and suspended all criminal charges facing Miguna in any court in the Republic of Kenya – ordering that he be produced in court on Wednesday at 11am.

The court session will convene as scheduled where it will be updated of the development, with the judge expected to rule on the contempt by the top police chiefs who twice disobeyed his orders.

Miguna once advised Odinga during his term as Prime Minister but differed with him leading to his toxic books – Peeling Back the Mask and Kidneys for the King – in which he tore Odinga apart, vowing never to work for or with him only to support him in the 2017 elections and even personally supervising his controversial oath.