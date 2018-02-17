Do not hold how we voted against us, Kamba clergy plead with Uhuru

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 17 – Religious leaders under the banner of United Kamba Clergy in conjunction with Kamba Clans Governing Council have called upon Kenyans to take a rest from the endless cycle of politicking and forge ahead with matters of development.

“It is the high time Kenyans moved forward and concentrate on matters of development because endless politicking is recipe for poverty and economic stagnation,” said the clergy forum patron Arthur Kitonga, who is Archbishop Redeemed Gospel Church.

He called on Kenyans to embrace unity instead of carrying a burden of perennial division, instead advising political leaders to embrace dialogue. “Even those in opposition have got acute divisions but what we are advising them is to embrace peace and unity and honour those God has anointed in the previous election” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the caucus Secretary General Bishop Joel Nzomo.

Chairman of the Kamba Clans Governing Council of Elders Boniface Kilonzo said the community was among the country’s ‘big five’ and should not be left behind in government appointments.

“The few votes that Uhuru and Ruto got in Ukambani did not come easy and we are appealing to the President to consider our sons and daughters for government appointments so as to influence development projects in our land,” said Joel Nzomo who is the Secretary General of United Kamba clergy.