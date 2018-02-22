No end to Wambora’s woes as court nullifies his victory

Shares

, EMBU, Kenya, Feb 22 – The High Court in Embu has nullified the election of Governor Martin Wambora and ordered a fresh election.

While delivering the ruling in a packed courtroom, Justice William Musyoka ruled that the petitioner, former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, had provided sufficient evidence to prove cases of massive irregularities.

Musyoka cited cases where Wambora got more votes in certain polling stations surpassing the number of registered voters.

He furthered ordered Wambora to pay Kivuti a total of Sh2 million in costs.

Wambora is the third Governor to have their victory nullified after Wajir’s Mohamed Abdi’s and Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.