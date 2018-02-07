NMG apologises to Wanjigi over ‘death’ announcement

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – A ‘death and funeral’ announcement bearing a photo of tycoon Jimi Wanjigi published in the Nation Newspaper obituary pages has caused uproar on social media, prompting an apology from the media house.

The advertisement appearing on the paper’s Wednesday edition used similar names and description of the businessman, but referred to him as James Richard Wanjagi instead of Wanjigi.

The advertisement included names similar to those of his family members, residence and even described his business as Kwacha ‘Industries’ instead of Kwacha Group.

And although it was published on Wednesday, the advert indicated that he was to be buried on Tuesday, February 6 at the Lang’ata Cemetery, here in Nairobi.

The Nation Media Group has apologized for the publication saying, “it “regrets the pain and anguish this may have caused Mr Wanjigi and his family.”

“Nation Media Group does not condone such publication, which goes against our editorial policy. We have taken immediate action against those responsible for the placement of the announcement, including reporting the matter to the police for further investigations.”

Wanjigi is yet to publicly comment on the matter.