Nine Cabinet Secretaries assume office after taking oath

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine Cabinet Secretary nominees were on Friday sworn-in with each pledging to diligently undertaking their duties.

The ceremony took place at State House, Nairobi at ceremony administered by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

First to take the oath was Margaret Kobia followed by John Munyes, Monica Juma, Keriako Tobiko and Simon Chelugui.

They were followed by Rashid Achesa, Faridah Karoney, Ukur Yatani and Peter Munya.

“I, having been appointed a Cabinet Secretary of the Government of Kenya do swear that I will at all times be faithful to the Republic of Kenya, that I will obey, respect and uphold this constitution of Kenya, and all other laws of the Republic, that I will well and truly serve the people and the Republic of Kenya in the office of Cabinet Secretary. That I undertake to hold my office as Cabinet Secretary with honor and dignity,” each of them stated.

The swearing-in comes after their approval by the National Assembly which debated and adopted the report by the Committee on Appointments on Wednesday.