NGOs Board advertises post of director following Fazul’s exit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Co-ordination Board has advertised for the position of Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Fazul Mahamed on Monday.

In an advert placed in the local dailies, the chairman of the board of directors says interested individuals need to have 15 years experience in a senior management or leadership position.

The advert stated that candidates will be required to have satisfied the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and should provide clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission.

“The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NGO Coordination Board will be responsible to the Board for overall planning, directing, controlling the Board’s activities. Specific duties and responsibilities will entail carrying out the day to day business of the board,” it stated.

Mahamed is expected to vacate the office he has held for 3 years effective 1st of May this year.

“The Chief Executive Officer shall report to the Board of Directors and shall hold the office for a term of three years and shall be eligible for a re appointment for one further term subject to satisfactory performance and appraisal by the Board of Directors,” the advert stated.

His first tenure in office ended on November 23 last year but was extended amidst legal challenges by rights groups.

His period in office has been shrouded by controversy ranging from some drastic moves to deregister major NGOs operating in the country, some that are owned by politicians while his academic qualification has all along been a subject of debate.

On December 7, the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued orders preventing the government from extending his term of office pending the determination of a petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah.

In the orders, Justice Hellen Wasilwa directed that the Interior Cabinet Secretary should not renew Mahamed’s term or re-appoint him pending the inter-partes hearing of the case.

She also prohibited Mahamed from accessing offices of the NGO Coordination Board and carrying out any functions of the body.

In his suit papers, Omtatah argued that Mahamed’s three-year tenure as Executive Director at the board expired and that he should have taken terminal leave.

He wanted an acting executive director appointed in the transition period pending the competitive recruitment and appointment of a substantive office holder.