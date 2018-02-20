Ngilu seeks court’s protection as authorities close in over ethnically-charged remarks

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 20 – Kitui Governor Kaluki Ngilu has obtained orders restraining police from arresting her on charges of fueling ethnic hatred.

The orders were given on Tuesday morning by Kitui Resident Magistrate Lilian Mutende after her advocate Kioki Kilukumi made the application on her behalf.

The order remains in force until the state decides to formally charge her.

Nonetheless Ngilu availed herself to the Kitui criminal investigations department after receiving a summons from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

Ngilu had been accused of inciting county residents against pastoralists who have invaded their land and those cutting down their trees for charcoal; statements allegedly captured in an audio recording.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Sunday denied allegations that she was targeting businessmen from one community in the crackdown on charcoal trade.

A truck was burnt this month as it transported charcoal from Mwingi to Nairobi.