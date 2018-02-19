Newly appointed CSs take up offices

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries will be taking over office on Monday, marking the new beginning for their careers.

They include former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko who will be taking over the Environment Ministry from Judy Wakhungu who was nominated as the Ambassador to France.

Former Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia is also taking over from Sicily Kariuki at the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Ministry.

Kariuki who moves to the Health docket is expected to handover the docket to the new CS Margaret Kobia in a ceremony scheduled to take place at Harambee House.

Former Royal Media Services Chief Operating Officer Farida Karoney who takes over the Lands docket from Jacob Kaimenyi, who was nominated to be the Permanent Representative at UNESCO in Paris.

Other CSs set to take over include John Munyes of the Petroleum and Mining Ministry, while Peter Munya takes over as the new CS at the East African Community and Northern Corridor Development Ministry.