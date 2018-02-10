New vocational centre opens up opportunities for Kibera youths

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A new vocational centre which will provide among others training on vehicle maintenance has been concluded in Dandora, Nairobi.

The centre, whose construction begun in 2016, was executed by a non-profit humanitarian organization, Kenya Good Neighbours through the funding of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KIA Motors and Nairobi City County Government.

The institution will function as a centre that offers a wide array of training opportunities for the youth including but not limited to vehicle maintenance technology, fashion design and garment making.

Dubbed Dandora Greenlight Vocational Centre, the institution operates in compliance with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET) regulations.

It is mandated to offer courses examinable by Kenya National Educations Council (KNEC) and National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

“Every year, we have students who sit for their final examinations but unfortunately do not attain the cut off points to be absorbed into a professional institution,” said Caroline Kimeu, the institution’s head said during the launch of the centre.

“Dandora Greenlight Vocational Centre gives a second to students with a mean grade of D in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and below by offering them an opportunity to enhance their skills and become more self-reliant,” she added.

KIA motors supports the establishment of the centre with the hope of encouraging the development of successful, community-operated businesses that that positive local impact.

It aims to provide valuable service to people who rely on absolute vehicle reliability for their day-to- day livelihood.

“As a bridge between the stemming unemployment situation in the country and the youth, the centre will go a long way in supporting local self-reliance by providing effective and affordable training opportunities to ensure economic empowerment of the vulnerable class with key focus on the youth residing not just in Dandora area but neighbourhoods with good proximity to the centre,” Boae Yoon, Country Director Kenya Good Neighbours said.

The school is currently taking admissions for the first semester.

A course with KNEC, just like any course in other institutions would take a maximum of two years to complete.