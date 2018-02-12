Ndubi freed on Sh30,000 cash bail by traffic court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Rights Advocate Harun Ndubi who was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of drink driving has been released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 by the traffic court.

Ndubi has been charged with causing an obstruction on the Jakaya Kikwete road with his Toyota Harrier and refusing to take a breathalyser test.

He has denied both charges and insisted to the officers who took him into custody that he must have been drugged, hence his disoriented state.

There are those who view Ndubi’s arrest as suspect, accusing police of seeking to embarrass the advocate on account of the anti-establishment positions he’s taken in the past.