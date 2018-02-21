National Assembly to debate list of PSC nominees Wednesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – The list of nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission is scheduled for debate in the House Wednesday.

NASA coalition whose list of three nominees had sparked outrage within the coalition have now agreed on the final list, according to sources.

The coalition had nominated Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, MPs Gladys Wanga and Aisha Jumwa.

Wiper Borabu MP Ben Momanyi whose name was replaced with that of Kilonzo has maintained that he is Wiper’s nominee to the lucrative committee with Jubilee Party backing his push.

The blatant move by Jubilee to support Momanyi’s agenda to see Wiper get a slot in the commission has led to NASA accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party of trying to influence the process of picking its representatives.

Even as the list is due to be tabled on the floor of the House for debate Wednesday afternoon, it is not yet clear if Wiper will endorse the new team that will look at the welfare of MPs and Parliamentary staff.

Jubilee Party has nominated MPs Adan Keynan, Naomi Shaban, Senators Beth Mugo and Harun Cheruiyot.

If the previous communication by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is anything to go by, the lawmakers will vote for the individual nominees giving the lawmakers an opportunity to reject those that they do not want.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale is expected to table the motion on the floor of the House after which members will vote for the nominees.