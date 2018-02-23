NASA crumbling? It’s simple sibling rivalry – Raila

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals have once again dispelled reports that the coalition is about to split.

Addressing party delegates attending the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Governing Council, NASA leader Raila Odinga termed the squabbles between ODM, Wiper, Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) as normal sibling rivalry.

“This is like a traditional homestead. We have many homes, where sometimes the brothers can get into arguments. The mere fact that MPs from our affiliate parties disagreed over the sharing of positions in Parliament does not mean it is the end of NASA as it has been billed in some section of the media.”

“Even in marriage, it is not always happy sailing. You will also have disagreements with your wife,” the former premier stated.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi backed Odinga, saying that they are united and will soldier on with their push for comprehensive electoral reforms.

“Consultation in the party and the consultation among the parties will make us strong. Our agenda as NASA is not lost and will not get lost. This I am convinced,” said the ANC party leader.

Musyoka said he will be at the forefront pushing the affiliate parties to focus on consolidating their support base nationwide.

“Don’t ever think Kalonzo is a fool, because I have never been, neither have I ever been a coward, never! When you go out there and begin to shout watermelon,” the Wiper Party leader told the cheering delegates, “I am beginning to enjoy this water melon thing, that Kalonzo is a dancing water melon, it is a beautiful fruit. I will tell you the truth today, the person who gave me the name water melon is my brother Raila.”

“I want to suggest here a little change of tact, now that we have President Raila Amollo Odinga, you will not expect the President to go to the streets. I am volunteering to move into the charge until we move this country, taking an oath is not an issue at all, we are talking serious business,” Musyoka stated.