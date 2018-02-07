Nairobi MCAs accuse Finance chief of delay tactics

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Nairobi Members of County Assembly are now accusing the County Executive Committee Finance Veska Kangongo of applying delaying tactics to avoid responding to finance audit queries raised by the Auditor General amounting to Sh5.6 billion during the 2015/2016 financial year.

This is after she failed to respond to queries raised during a Public Accounts Committee sitting, prompting the temporary Chairman Moses Ogeto to direct her return next Tuesday where she is to provide all supporting documents to the unsupported transactions.

“There is a delay tactic from the Executive to ensure that this report is not tabled at the stipulated time, but we have asked the CEC to file the responses by Tuesday failure to which we will have no option but to table the flimsy responses available to the Assembly,” stated Ogeto.

In his report on the financial statements of the Nairobi County, Auditor General Edward Ouko said he was unable to substantiate the accuracy of the Sh5.6 billion which had been reported as expenditure of goods and services.

Veska had earlier pleaded for more time saying she was still new in office but pledged to make the required documents available on Tuesday.

“When it comes to issues of accuracy of documentation there is need for us to make sure whatever we submit to the committee is factual and that requires time and that’s why whenever we are not able to give the documents in time, we request for time and write to them,” said Kangogo.

The Auditor General also raised queries on non-sweeping of funds to County Revenue Fund Account (CRF) prior to spending during the collections contrary to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

According to Ouko’s report, under the 2015/2016 financial year local revenue receipts reported a total of Sh11.2 billion as disclosed in the financial statements. However only an amount of Sh2.8 billion was deposited into the County Revenue Fund account, with the remainder of Sh8.4 billion having been spent at source.

Veska took over as the Finance CEC from Gregory Mwakanongo last year December.