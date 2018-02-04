Nairobi Governor forms 10-member committee to review pending bills

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appointed ten individuals to sit in a committee that will oversee all pending debts the county government owes for goods supplied and services rendered.

On Friday, Sonko said upon assuming the office, they found huge amount of pending bills that had accumulated over the years.

The debts are supposedly for goods supplied and services rendered to the previous administrations.

“The pending bills need to be cleared. However, the County Government would like to assure itself that the debts are authentic and figures accurate,” said Sonko.

He said the County wants to enhance its finance management system and improve on its debt management also.

To achieve this, Sonko has nominated a ten-member County Pending Bills Committee.

In a letter dated January 31, Sonko has appointed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Director General, the Principal Secretary State Department of Public Works and the CEO of the Institute of Certified Public Accounts to the Committee.

Others are; Director General Public Procurements Oversight Authority, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims and the Auditor General.

The four others are; the Secretary General National Council of Churches of Kenya, the Nairobi County Clerk, Erick Mutua and Patrick Lumumba, the Director of Kenya School of Law.

“It has been decided that you will be nominated to the Pending Bills Committee. It is believed that the Committee will immensely benefit from the output of your organisation,” reads part of the nomination letter sent to the individuals.

The Governor said those who have been appointed in the Committee are eminent persons of good public reputation.

They will verify and validate details of each pending bill advise the Nairobi County Government accordingly.

“This will enable the County to pay the genuine claims,” said Sonko.

Those nominated are expected to immediately respond to the Governor’s letter for work to proceed.