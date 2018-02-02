Nairobi court orders Miguna Miguna’s release

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – The High Court in Milimani has ordered the release of self proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, following his arrest earlier Friday.

The application to have him released was filed by lawyers John Khaminwa, Peter Kaluma and Edwin Osundwa – who told Justice Dennis Wakiaga that police are likely to subject him to torture if allowed to hold him over the weekend.

The judge has now ordered that he be produced in court on Monday when the prosecution will have decided what charges he will face.

The orders are to be served on the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, CID Director George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Miguna arrest over his role at the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President was a dramatic affair.

The detectives who picked Miguna up from his Runda home were forced to use explosives to force his door open after he declined to let them in at 5.30am.

On Thursday, Miguna condemned the police for arresting Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang over Raila Odinga’s swearing-in.

“The illegal arrest of Kajwang must be condemned. It must be opposed and if they arrest any of us, the same. Kajwang did not play any role in the swearing-in. I’m the one who signed the oath and conducted it,” he said.

“If they want to look for the person who is responsible it is me and Odinga. Let them come for us!” he bellowed.

Sources say Miguna will be charged with a similar offence read out to Kajwang, of consenting the administration of an oath on the NASA leader which bound him to commit the capital offence of treason.