Nairobi County raked in Sh1.6bn in January 2018

Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
Shares
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3-Nairobi County government collected revenue amounting to Sh1.63 billion in January 2018 alone, in a remarkable increase witnessed lately.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, revenue collection has increased gradually since he took over from Evans Kidero, in what he attributes to strict enforcement.

“By close of business on 31st January 2018, we collected and directly swept to the Central Bank of Kenya Revenue Account Sh1,630,000,000 as revenue collected only in the month of January,” said Sonko in a statement.

He said the county government is getting adequate support from the national government to enable it undertake other projects.

“The National Treasury released funds sourced from our said own local revenue directly to various banks as salary payment to the over 13,000 Nairobi City County staff as well as the National Assembly staff amounting to over Sh850 million,” he said.

The Nairobi county government has also managed to pay for seven new bus terminuses for PSVs operators outside CBD which will be officially handed over to the government by next week.

“We are also in the process of releasing down payments/commitments amounting to Sh280 million to 18 road contractors who are currently on sites,” the governor said.

Sonko said plans are also underway to construct 23 more county roads in various parts of the city as part of his manifesto.
The Governor said they have embarked on several projects, both long and short term, for the benefit of city residents.

“As a short-term measure, we are also patching potholes across the county. We are also doing slabbing and cabro paving of our major streets and avenues,” he said.

