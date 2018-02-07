Nairobi begins operation to rehabilitate street children

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday night launched an operation to rehabilitate street children from the Central Business District.

According to Governor Sonko, the street children will receive treatment for their drug addictions in the rehabilitation centres.

“The initiative to rehabilitate street children will be continuous under my administration,” he said.

Nairobi is one of the towns in the country with the highest number of street families, running into thousands.

The streets children are mostly blamed for the petty crime and muggings within town.

Sonko also added that additional installation of CCTV cameras and ongoing street lighting programme will assist in the fight against crime.

One of Governor Sonko’s campaign pledges was to ensure the street children are taken to orphanage and rehabilitation centres.

“In line with my campaign manifesto, my administration has started the rehabilitation of street families in order to secure their future, installation of CCTV and ongoing massive street lighting will radically reduce crime rates in the city,” said Sonko, after launching the operation.

He said the older ones will be trained on life skills and enrol young ones back to school.

The Nairobi County Environment Rapid Response Team conducted the swoop to get the street kids off the streets.

According to Consortium of Street Children (CSC), an international charity, there is no official figure on the number of homeless children in Kenya but an estimate that suggests the number of street children could be as high as between 250,000 and 300,000 throughout Kenya, including 60,000 in Nairobi alone.

Many street children are drug addicts. They sniff glue, smoke bhang and inject other hard drugs.