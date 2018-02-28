Muturi urges PSC to prioritise law provisions

By LABAN WANAMBISI, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Parliamentary Service Commission Chairman Justin Muturi has challenged newly sworn-in commissioners to prioritize aligning of the Parliamentary Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2017 with the Constitution.

Speaking after witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of eight MPs as commissioners, Muturi urged them to uphold their pledge to diligently perform the functions of the Commission.

“We have passed many other legislations to align many existing and new institutions to the provisions of the Constitution. We stand indicted that we have not aligned our own act to the Constitution. I think the first task that we will be looking into, although there is a lot of work that is pending, is to ensure that, that Bill is passed by both Houses,” Muturi said.

“As a Commission we must look back and ask why is it that we were established,” he said as he re-counted efforts of former MPs Jean-Marie Seroney (in 1970) and Peter Oloo Oringo (in 1999) that led to setting up the Commission which essentially allowed the Legislature to break free from the control of the Executive.

The Senate and National Assembly unanimously voted in the new PSC members, which will be made up of Senators George Khaniri (Vihiga), Beth Mugo (Nominated), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and National Assembly Members Adan Keynan (Eldas), Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Ben Momanyi (Borabu) respectively.

