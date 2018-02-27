MP Kamket seeks 7-year presidency, PM’s post in new law

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket has drafted a constitutional amendment Bill seeking to establish a single seven-year ceremonial presidency and introduction of an Executive Prime Minister’s post.

The KANU MP further seeks to have the position of the Deputy President scrapped.

In the Bill, Kamket wants the PM to be the Leader of Government Business in the House. He says the proposed post is to be filled by an elected MP.

The legislator also wants the creation of the position of Leader of the Opposition who will also be required to name members of a shadow Cabinet.

The MP will on Wednesday appear before the Budget and Appropriations Committee to look into the implication of the proposal.

Kamket, who is the former Baringo County Assembly Speaker, also proposes to reduce the functions of the President.

“It is proposed that a candidate for election as President has attained the age of 50 years and he or she should not hold any political party post.”

“The Bill seeks to amend the constitution to limit the president to a ceremonial role of Head of State and a symbol of national unity,” reads the Bill.

The Bill proposes that Cabinet Secretaries should also originate from Parliament.

The constitutional amendment bill further proposes County Assemblies to elect two Senators each of the opposite gender.

Kamket’s attempt is bound to take the country back to the proposals in the draft of the Constitution produced at the Bomas of Kenya Delegates Conference in 2005, which created the posts of the President, Deputy President, Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers.

The document which led to a fall out in the NARC government in 2004, proposed the Premier would be the head of the Cabinet and appointed by the President.

There would also be two Deputy Premiers and a maximum of 20 and minimum of 15 Cabinet Ministers.

In the Bomas draft, the Prime Minister, who had to be the leader of the largest political party or coalition in the National Assembly, would be appointed from among MPs with Parliament confirming their agreement with the President by voting.