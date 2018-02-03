MP Aladwa quizzed over attack at Kalonzo home

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3- Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa was on Saturday arrested for questioning over the attack at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka among other accusations, police said.

The vocal lawmaker, known for his mobilization skills, was picked up from his house in Buru Buru at dawn, and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino told Capital FM News that Aladwa was being questioned over claims that he masterminded the attack at kalonzo’s home in Karen on Wednesday morning, a day after NASA leader Raila Odinga took an ‘oath’ at Uhuru Park as the People’s President.

Kalonzo was scheduled to take an oath as the Deputy People’s President but he did not show up.

During the attack at his home in the posh Karen, police said a stun grenade was hurled and shots fired, but no casualty was reported.

Aladwa was later released by police and ordered to report at the DCI headquarters on Monday morning.

Owino said the MP, who chairs the Nairobi ODM branch, was also being questioned over his alleged role in the Friday chaos in Kibera slum, where youths were protesting the detention of the self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna.

Miguna was arrested for administering an oath to Odinga on Tuesday, and was picked up on Friday—just a day after taunting police with his ‘come baby come’ slogan while saying he is fearless.

Police said raided his house on Friday morning, armed with a court order issued at the Milimani courts—which granted them permission to search the house, and even use necessary force if necessary.

Also arrested over Odinga’s swearing in is Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang, who was freed on bond after contesting charges bordering on treason.

The crackdown on the leaders follow an order by interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who termed Odinga’s swearing in as an attempt to take over power from a legitimately elected government.

He has proscribed the NRM wing of NASA and ordered a major crackdown of their leaders and members, vowing “they will have to face the law.”