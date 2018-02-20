Mombasa court fines traders over plastic bags

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 20 – A Mombasa court has fined traders Sh50,000 each or they serve one year in prison for using banned plastic bags.

The court freed others found carrying the bags on bonds totaling Sh400,000 for pleading not guilty to charges as the government renewed its war against plastic bags.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Mutunga also issued warrants of arrest for traders who were released on police bond Monday but failed to turn up in court.

The National Environment Management Authority and the Mombasa County Government have intensified a crackdown in various parts of the county with more than 30 people arrested on Monday.

Mombasa Inspectorate Director Mohamed Amir said the crackdown is targeting manufacturers and retailers who don’t comply with the law.

Amir says they will work with the national government to enforce the ban, urging locals to use reusable bags to conserve the environment.

New Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has directed NEMA to strictly enforce the ban.