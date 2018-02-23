Mohammed Ali’s election as Nyali MP upheld

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 23 – The election of renowned former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali as Nyali Member of Parliament has been upheld.

His election was upheld by High Court judge Lydia Achode who found that the petition contesting his win failed for a lack of evidence.

The petitioner Daniel Omondi has been ordered to pay Sh7 million in costs.

On delivery of the verdict, Ali launched into a scathing attack on his competitor in the August 2017 poll Said Abdalla Saido and his relation, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho whose election was upheld by the same judge on Thursday.

Ali and Saido both also contested for the Orange Democratic Movement’s nomination with the former accusing the latter of abusing his relationship with Joho to rig the primaries in his favour.

More to follow…