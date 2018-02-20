Ministry extends deadline for student PINs to March 31

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for acquisition of Personal Identification Numbers for all primary and secondary school students from Tuesday to March 31, 2018.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the ministry had noted that the process has been slowed down by the fact that most learners were yet to acquire birth certificates which are mandatory for registration.

“To this end, the ministry has had fruitful discussions with the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination of Government on ways to fast-track the process of issuing birth certificates,” he said.

He revealed that the National Education Information Management System (NEMIS) had so far accurately registered 35 per cent of learners out of all the total 11 million learners in primary and secondary schools.

He said during the extended period, the ministry’s staff will continue working with various schools to ensure that all concerns arising from the process are adequately addressed to facilitate a smooth completion of the exercise.

The Ministry of Education announced the three-week data collection exercise for all learners in primary and secondary schools using the newly developed computer programme – NEMIS – on January 27, 2018.

Starting this year, national examination candidates will use the unique identifier numbers instead of index numbers.

The PINs are also meant to enable the ministry accurately account for resources allocated for free primary and secondary education.