Military joins locals in cleaning up Lake Nakuru National Park

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 16 – Cadets from the Kenya Military Academy Friday joined tens of residents in a major cleanup activity at Lake Nakuru National Park.

The exercise organised by County Government of Nakuru in collaboration with various stakeholders was aimed at ridding the natural resource off tones of garbage.

The participants were divided in several groups to handle different sections of the lake.

The groups were deployed to remove garbage from different sections of River Njoro.

The river which snakes through slums and farms is the main inlet to the lake.

Speaking when he flagged of the teams, Nakuru Deputy Governor Erick Korir said the current administration is committed to environment conservation.

He added the recent Lake Nakuru helicopter crash and the consequent search for victims was an eye opener to the pollution status of the lake.

“Venturing into the waters made us realise the extent of destruction at the lake,” he said.

Korir said the County Government would ensure that storm and sewer water was clean before going into the natural water mass.

He said the county would rehabilitate the lake and make it conducive for flamingos.

Flamingos have fled the park which is popularly known for bird watching among other things.