Miguna sues the State for being declared illegal immigrant

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Miguna Miguna who was been declared a prohibited immigrant in Kenya has sued the government following his deportation and cancellation of his citizenship.

The self declared general of National Resistance Movement (NRM) now wants the decision suspended to allow him return to the Country and defend his citizenship.

Under a certificate of urgency, Miguna has accused Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalagwa of acting in violation of the Constitution.

Through Khaminwa &Khaminwa Advocates, Miguna insists that Kihalagwa does not have powers to deprive him his citizenship by birth even on the claim of duo nationality without notice and hearing.

Saying he was born on December 31 1962 in Nyando Kisumu County, Miguna wants unrestricted entry back to the country arguing he is entitled to liberty, freedom of association and right to own property.

Among the declarations, Miguna is seeking include, that revocation and confiscation of his passport and other identity documents saying it was unlawful and amounts to abuse of office.

Also sought is a declaration that NRM is not an illegal movement.

In addition he wants the criminal proceedings lodged against him before the Kajiado Law Court’s quashed.

Miguna seeks exemplary and punitive damages issued against Kihalagwa,IG Joseph Boinnet , DCI George Kinoti, Said Kiprotich officer in charge Flying Squad and OCPD JKIA for gross violation of his fundamental freedoms and rights.