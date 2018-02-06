Miguna in Kajiado court to face charges related to Raila’s ‘oathing’

Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News outlines three charges–binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken/CFM NEWS

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jan 6 – Miguna Miguna has been arraigned before a court in Kajiado to face charges related to the illegal oath taken last month by NASA leader Raila Odinga.

A charge sheet seen by Capital FM News outlines three charges–binding Odinga to commit treason, being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement and organising an illegal assembly at Uhuru Park where the oath was taken.

In the first charge Miguna is accused of being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence namely treason contrary to section 59 (a) of the Penal Code.

“On the 30th day of January 2018, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court were presented and consented to administering of an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind the said Raila Amollo Odinga to commit a capital offence of treason,” the charge sheet read.

He was not produced at the Milimani Law courts as earlier ordered by Justice Luka Kimaru–who directed the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to present him personally.

Miguna’s lawyers have now applied to have the case transferred to Milimani–with the judge due to rule in the afternoon on the matter.

Miguna has been in police custody since Friday morning when he was arrested dramatically from his Runda home, which was extensively damaged.

