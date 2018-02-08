Miguna arrives in Canada after dramatic deportation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) self-proclaimed general Miguna Miguna arrived in Canada with chants of ‘general’ filling the air and banners with messages of undying love for him from Kenyans who had congregated to welcome him.

The walking dictionary and a self-named ‘squeaky clean’ man with no skeletons of graft in his closet arrived in Canada with flip flops, though unbroken and sounded as solid as steel despite saying that he had not slept well or eaten anything for the last five days.

“We are solid as granite. We are focused as a laser beam,” he said.

Not one to be subdued, the general exhibited his usual braggadocio while firing salvos at his opponents whom he vowed to fight till the end.

“…and they must be defeated and they will be defeated. It’s just a question of time of time, it’s not a matter of if and when, it will happen,” he fired to the ruling Jubilee Party.

When asked by the Kenyans who were recording his speech from their phones about fears that he was dead, he blurted, “it’s not easy to kill a revolutionary and if Jubilee is watching me, I tell them to come, baby come.”

Earlier, a photo of the general had leaked on social media in KLM’s economy seat, sandwiched like a sardine, wearing red sandals.

“They knew they were in violation of five court orders, finding themselves in defiance of court orders, they ran out of options they deported me,” he said. “They wanted to humiliate, degrade and torture me but the court refused.”

His arrest was a culmination of a dramatic and unbelievable conversion – swifter than that of Saul to Paul in Damascus – where a persecutor turned into a fanatical supporter of the same message he opposed.

In 2013, he authored ‘Peeling Back the Mask’ and ‘Kidneys for the King’, two books that contained detailed scathing attacks against his former boss Raila Odinga and almost earned him a public lynching in Mombasa only to be rescued by his two feet.

After the August 8, 2017 elections, he morphed from being an arch enemy of the Orange brigade – where his mock burial was conducted in Nyando – to a hero where three lives were lost in the hands of the Police as they battled protestors who barricaded the road because of his arrest.

“I have not been able to take a shower since Friday. Even right now, my feet are swollen.”

Days after the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) self-proclaimed general Miguna Miguna confessed to administering NASA leader Raila Odinga’s ‘oath’ on January 30, no wizard would have predicted how dramatic his exit from Kenya would be after he dared the police to ‘come, baby, come’.

Towering above six feet, the author, columnist, solicitor in Canada and an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Miguna administered the oath that made Odinga the People’s President before a mammoth crowd at the historic Uhuru Park grounds.

After being arrested in his Runda home on Friday where the police used explosives to gain access, the general was finally arrested marking the official beginning of five days in which he says he was treated ‘like a beast’.

“I was abducted from my house by people who did not identify themselves as the police and used a detonated device to gain access to my home.”

“I have been treated so badly. I was only given food twice, I was not allowed to sleep, I was kept standing for more than 24 hours and when I was able to sleep, I slept on bare cement cold floor without anything,” he complained when he spoke at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport to the BBC.

Interior Ministry Spokesman Mwenda Njoka said the government deported Miguna back to Canada based on the provisions of section 33(1) and 43(1) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011.

“Miguna acquired Kenyan passport in 2009 at a time when it was illegal for a Kenyan to hold dual-citizenship without having denounced the foreign citizenship…Under the repealed Constitution, Kenyan citizens were allowed only one nationality. Kenyan citizens who acquired other nationalities automatically lost their Kenyan citizenship,” read the statement.

An accusation he laughed out saying “you cannot cancel the citizenship of someone who gained his through birth. These people do not respect the rule of law. They actually told me that they are rogue,” he responded.

He unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat where he campaigned on a platform to drain the swamp of corruption.