Midiwo ordered to pay Sh3mn as court upholds Elisha’s election

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The High Court has ordered Jakoyo Midiwo to pay Sh3million in costs after upholding the August 2017 election of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.

During the hearing of his petition, Midiwo had asked the court to nullify Odhiambo’s election saying there were massive irregularities in the poll.

He had at the same time called for thorough scrutiny of the electoral materials and determine the exact number of votes cast in the Gem parliamentary election.

Following the ruling, Midiwo stated that he will abide by it.

He stated that it is only good manners to obey courts and promised to support Odhiambo after which he called on his supporters to accept and move on for the sake of development.

Odhiambo also extended an olive branch to Midiwo asking him to join hands for the sake of development of Gem constituency.