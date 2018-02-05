Mbadi urges objectivity during vetting but NASA to keep off

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Leader of Minority in the National Assembly John Mbadi has said the vetting of the nine Cabinet nominees slated for this week Thursday and Friday should be conducted with objectivity.

Speaking to Capital FM News Monday, Mbadi said despite the deliberate absence of NASA lawmakers in the vetting committee, Jubilee should ensure they are upright persons.

“Vetting of Cabinet Secretaries need to be based on certain parameters and our friends in Jubilee should adhere to certain elements like ensuring that the nominees meet high levels of integrity and also ensure that they are competent individuals who can be able to deliver.

Mbadi who maintained NASA’s position to boycott the process said it was up to Jubilee members to prove to the nation if they can vet the nominees independently devoid of Executive interference and ask the hard questions.

“If you are bringing someone to become Cabinet Secretary whose history is not well documented then the Jubilee members need to ask themselves if they are doing the country justice,” said Mbadi.

NASA has been categorical that it will not submit names of individuals who will sit in the Committee on Appointments saying they do not recognize the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Just last week, the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi acknowledged receipt of another communication from Mbadi citing their intention to skip the exercise, a resolution which was also confirmed by Mbadi on Monday.

“As a coalition we still stand by the decision not to have our party representatives in the Committee on Appointments,” said Mbadi.

The Suba South lawmaker was however quick in assuring the members of the public that the Opposition will use other avenues to keep those who would have been approved by the committee in check.

“If finally those are the guys that will be occupying those positions, the Opposition will not rest in playing its oversight role and monitoring the activities of the nominees,” said Mbadi.

To dispel claims that the process is just a formality, Speaker Justin Muturi and Leader of Majority Aden Duale last week poured cold water on the allegations terming them as baseless and unfounded.

Muturi for instance dismissed the allegation saying that the committee as currently constituted was able to vet the nine nominees without prejudice.

“The capability of Jubilee members in the committee to vet the nominees is not based on their qualification or their political party. Jubilee members are very much capable to scrutinize the suitability of the nine nominated individuals to hold their respective offices,” said Muturi on Wednesday while addressing journalists on this week’s program.

On his part, Duale said that the absence of the NASA members in the committee would not in any way act as a deterrent for the Jubilee members to proceed with the vetting process.

“Jubilee members in the committee are ready to go on with the process. Members in the committee have been elected by their respective constituents and they have the ability and skills to properly vet the nominees,” said Duale.

Nominees Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Farida Karoney (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) and Peter Munya (East African Community and Northern Corridor Development) will be vetted on Thursday.

Those to be vetted on Friday are Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Protection) and Rashid Achesa (Sports and Heritage).

Various parliamentary teams will also be vetting Principal Secretaries as the Committee on Foreign Relations vets ambassadorial appointees.