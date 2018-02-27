Matiangi warns mediation in rape cases will be punished

Shares

, WAJIR, Kenya, Feb 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has issued a stern warning against chiefs and their assistants found trying to mediate between rapists and their victims.

He says the officers will be sacked, arrested and prosecuted.

“Anywhere rape will happen in this country and you try to mediate, we will fire you and jail you,” the CS firmly said during an address to Wajir County leaders, members of public and senior security chiefs.

He described such arbitration by the administrators as primitive saying not even cultural or religious beliefs can be an excuse.

“We will not allow our children to be treated this way,” he warned.

This follows last week’s incident where a school girl was abducted and raped for three days.

Already a suspect has been arrested while two of his accomplices are on the run.

“We must pursue them to their hideouts and punish them as prescribed in the constitution. Rape is a crime,” the CS directed.

Such criminal activities are usually negotiated in most communities within Northern Kenya to avoid arrest.

“There’s no reason for that…we shall not negotiate on this. This nonsense must come to an end.” he said.

To the rapists, “Why can’t you ask wazee to help you get a wife?”

“Let us give each of our children an opportunity to grow.”

The CS is in Wajir County for a security assessment tour after three teachers were killed by suspected terrorists last week.