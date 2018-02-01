Matiangi orders crackdown on cybercrime, human trafficking

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1– Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has directed police bosses across the country to enhance a crackdown on rampant cybercrime networks and human trafficking.

Addressing the officers at the Kenya School of Government, the CS assured the National Police Service of government’s commitment to improve their capacity, in a bid to eliminate these challenges.

The country is rated as a major transit point for the flourishing human trafficking and other forms of international organised crimes.

“The level of cybercrime in our country is rising, as it is elsewhere in the world. But we have no reason why we should not confront decisively the problem of cybercrime in the country,” he said.

The CS asked the IG together with Directorate of Criminal Investigations director George Kinoti to crackdown on the menace, which he says continue to thrive with impunity.

“If we do not address this issue, together with the extortion rackets that it sustains, we are going to destroy our society in the long run. These networks extend very far. Some of them probably enjoy patronage from formal structures of government and police institutions,” the CS asserted.

“Time is now for us to take a firm and decisive step to wipe out the challenges we have of cybercrime in this country. This has persisted for too long with a measure of unbelievable impunity.”

He said, police are aware of cybercriminals who steal from banks and other financial institutions, “and they still walk scot-free. Why should they?”

“How come we have not apprehended some of these people, taken them through the legal process as it is expected of us so that they can be punished?”

The top police bosses will meet for two days, during which they will carry out an extensive assessment of their performance during the pro-longed electioneering period last year, as well as chart a way forward.

– Gambling Machines –

The CS reiterated his earlier calls for the crackdown on illegal gambling machines, most of them in the rural areas.

And according to him, a majority of such machines are being run by foreigners, some of which are in the country illegally.

“We have agreed with the National Government administration officials, we will collect these illegal gambling machines from the villages and from wherever they are, I want to ask you (police bosses), to be ruthless, to be firm and not to be intimidated by anybody,” he asserted.

He also asked the police to crack down on illicit brew and the cattle rustling menace.