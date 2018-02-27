Matiangi meets security chiefs, leaders in Wajir

Shares

, WAJIR, Kenya, Feb 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday met top security chiefs in Wajir County led by North Eastern Regional Coordinator, Mohamud Saleh.

The meeting at the office of the Wajir County Commissioner was attended by elected leaders from the expansive county bordering war-torn Somalia.

The visit comes a week after three teachers were killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants within the county. Another teacher sustained serious injuries.

Other than the porous border between Somalia and Wajir County, locals have been accused of failing to do enough to expose the terrorists or harbouring them.

When he arrived, Matiangi first headed directly to the Catholic Integrated Primary School to assess the situation.

He was not amused by the condition of the institution.

“The government provides funds for teaching and learning materials… why is the school like this?” the CS posed.

While some students were seated on desks, others were on the floor.

The Cabinet Secretary also wondered why the school had detailed the amount the school received from the National Government and how it has been used as required by law.

All along, the top teachers in the school, could be seen visibly shaken mumbling a few words here and there, before interjection by more questions from the CS.